TRAI Releases Visakhapatnam Mobile Network Quality Report: 5G Tops 204 Mbps

In a comprehensive evaluation of mobile network quality, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published its findings from the Independent Drive Test (IDT) conducted in the Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (LSA), focusing on Visakhapatnam City and the coastal corridor. The extensive field test, carried out in June 2025, provides critical insights into the performance of telecom service providers (TSPs) and the real-world mobile experience for consumers across multiple technologies including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

The assessment, executed under the supervision of the TRAI Regional Office, Hyderabad, covered a variety of usage environments such as urban zones, institutional hotspots, coastal regions, and rural residential areas. The findings have been officially shared with all concerned TSPs.

Testing Scope and Coverage

The drive and walk tests were conducted over a period from 10th June to 13th June 2025, encompassing:

342.9 kilometers of city drive tests

3.6 kilometers of walk tests

19 kilometers along the coastal corridor

8 major hotspot locations for stationary assessments

The tests were executed using TRAI-specified equipment and standard protocols, ensuring uniformity and real-time measurement of key Quality of Service (QoS) parameters.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Assessed

The IDT evaluated both voice and data services using a multi-technology approach (Auto-selection of 5G/4G/3G/2G). The major KPIs included:

Voice Services: Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) Drop Call Rate (DCR) Call Setup Time (CST) Call Silence Rate Speech Quality (Mean Opinion Score - MOS) Network Coverage

Data Services: Download and Upload Throughput Latency and Jitter Packet Drop Rate Video Streaming Delay



Performance Highlights: Visakhapatnam City

Voice Service Metrics (Auto Mode - 5G/4G/3G/2G)

Service Provider Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) Drop Call Rate (DCR) Airtel 99.15% 0.00% BSNL 95.55% 4.66% RJIL (Jio) 99.83% 0.00% VIL (Vi) 96.83% 0.34%

These results indicate that RJIL and Airtel delivered near-perfect call setup success rates with zero call drops, while BSNL's DCR stood out negatively at 4.66%, highlighting the need for performance improvements.

5G Data Services

The IDT recorded peak 5G download throughput of 204.91 Mbps and upload throughput of 20.49 Mbps, demonstrating high potential for next-gen mobile broadband in the city.

Geographical Coverage

The IDT included diverse locations ranging from urban centers to coastline and key transit hubs. The test locations included:

Urban Areas: Purana Market, Jail Road, MVP Colony, Maddilapalem, Siripuram

Coastal Areas: Sagar Nagar Beach, Rushikonda Beach, IT Park Beach, Beach Road

Residential and Industrial Zones: Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Steel Plant, Simhachalam, NTPC

Hotspots and Key Landmarks: Gazuwaka Bus Depot Vizag RTC Bus Complex Rushikonda Beach Shree Ram Temple ACA Vizag Cricket Stadium Vizag Railway Station VMRDA Kailash Giri



These tests aimed to simulate both mobile and stationary user experiences.

Implications for Consumers and Operators

The TRAI IDT results provide valuable feedback to mobile users, policy makers, and telecom operators, highlighting areas of excellence and those needing improvement. The robust 5G speeds reflect progress in digital infrastructure, while variability in voice services—especially BSNL’s drop rate—suggests further optimization is necessary.

TRAI emphasized that these findings are critical for regulatory oversight and improving consumer satisfaction. The Authority has encouraged all telecom service providers to analyze the results and enhance service quality where gaps have been identified.

Access to Full Report and Contact Information

For detailed metrics and area-wise performance data, users can access the complete IDT report at the official TRAI website: www.trai.gov.in

For further queries or technical clarifications, contact: Shri B. Praveen Kumar Advisor, Regional Office (Hyderabad), TRAI 📧 Email: adv.hyderabad@trai.gov.in 📞 Phone: +91-40-23000761