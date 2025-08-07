Left Menu

SoftBank Rides AI Wave to Profits: A Financial Rebound

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group posted a significant profit in the April-June quarter, with investments benefiting from the AI boom. The company's investments in AI, including companies like Nvidia and Open AI, contributed to its financial rebound. SoftBank's investments in tech companies continue to show promising growth.

Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese technology giant, SoftBank Group Corp., reported a significant profit of 421.8 billion yen (USD 2.9 billion) for the April-June quarter, marking a turnaround from the previous year's loss. This recovery is largely attributed to the surge in AI-related investments, including partnerships with tech giants Nvidia and Open AI.

SoftBank's sales climbed 7% to 1.8 trillion yen (USD 12 billion), illustrating the company's resilience in a volatile investment landscape. Strategic investments in AI-driven firms such as Arm Holdings and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have also proven beneficial, reflecting a broader trend towards AI advancements.

Beyond its recent financial success, SoftBank is planning new IPOs, including that for PayPay, a modern cashless payment system gaining momentum. This follows successful public offerings of the US-based neobank Chime and the personal investment platform Etoro, showcasing SoftBank's diverse investment portfolio and strategic foresight.



