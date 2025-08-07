SoftBank Rides AI Wave to Profits: A Financial Rebound

Japanese technology giant, SoftBank Group Corp., reported a significant profit of 421.8 billion yen (USD 2.9 billion) for the April-June quarter, marking a turnaround from the previous year's loss. This recovery is largely attributed to the surge in AI-related investments, including partnerships with tech giants Nvidia and Open AI.

SoftBank's sales climbed 7% to 1.8 trillion yen (USD 12 billion), illustrating the company's resilience in a volatile investment landscape. Strategic investments in AI-driven firms such as Arm Holdings and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. have also proven beneficial, reflecting a broader trend towards AI advancements.

Beyond its recent financial success, SoftBank is planning new IPOs, including that for PayPay, a modern cashless payment system gaining momentum. This follows successful public offerings of the US-based neobank Chime and the personal investment platform Etoro, showcasing SoftBank's diverse investment portfolio and strategic foresight.

