India-Israel Tech Collaboration Pioneers Future of Autonomous Drones

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) has partnered with Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. from Israel to develop autonomous drones for industrial inspections. The $5 million project, funded by the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund, aims to innovate drone technology for hazardous environments, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:56 IST
In a significant development in cross-border technology collaboration, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), an Indian DeepTech startup, has announced a groundbreaking project with Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The $5 million initiative, supported by the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), aims to develop autonomous drones for industrial professionals.

These drones will navigate and operate in GPS-denied, hazardous industrial settings, vastly improving safety and efficiency. The ambitious project combines BBBS's UAV expertise with Foresight's 3D perception technology, setting a new benchmark for rugged, intelligent drones capable of reducing human risk in risky environments, such as tunnels and oil refineries.

The project reflects a $21.3 billion market potential by 2027 in drone inspection and monitoring. BBBS, with its innovative vision and strong market foothold, anticipates substantial revenue generation by 2031. The agreement highlights enhanced India-Israel cooperation, paving the way for future technological advancements in the industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

