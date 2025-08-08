India-Israel Tech Collaboration Pioneers Future of Autonomous Drones

In a significant development in cross-border technology collaboration, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), an Indian DeepTech startup, has announced a groundbreaking project with Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The $5 million initiative, supported by the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), aims to develop autonomous drones for industrial professionals.

These drones will navigate and operate in GPS-denied, hazardous industrial settings, vastly improving safety and efficiency. The ambitious project combines BBBS's UAV expertise with Foresight's 3D perception technology, setting a new benchmark for rugged, intelligent drones capable of reducing human risk in risky environments, such as tunnels and oil refineries.

The project reflects a $21.3 billion market potential by 2027 in drone inspection and monitoring. BBBS, with its innovative vision and strong market foothold, anticipates substantial revenue generation by 2031. The agreement highlights enhanced India-Israel cooperation, paving the way for future technological advancements in the industrial sector.

