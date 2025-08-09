Left Menu

World Liberty Financial Aims for $1.5 Billion Crypto Fundraising

World Liberty Financial, linked to the Trump family, is seeking a $1.5 billion investment for a public company to support its $WLFI tokens. The final structure is pending, and the venture has approached major crypto and tech investors. The tokens aren't regulated as securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:47 IST
World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture supported by the Trump family, is reportedly scouting investors for a significant $1.5 billion fundraising initiative. The aim is to establish a public company intended to manage its WLFI tokens, as per a Bloomberg News report on Friday.

The specific details of the deal are still being determined, according to sources. Major investors in the cryptocurrency and technology sectors have been approached. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm this report, and World Liberty has declined to comment on the situation.

On its website, World Liberty is described as a "decentralised platform" co-founded by Donald Trump and his sons. Since its inception, it has generated $500 million for the Trump family. Notably, the Securities and Exchange Commission does not categorize the World Liberty tokens, $WLFI, as securities, exempting them from certain regulatory measures.

