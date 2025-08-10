Mohamed Salah Criticizes UEFA's Omission in Tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah criticized UEFA for not mentioning the circumstances of the death of 'Palestinian Pele,' Suleiman Al-Obeid, in their tribute. Al-Obeid was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza. Salah questioned how, where, and why he died, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has voiced criticism over UEFA's tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, often referred to as the 'Palestinian Pele.' Salah took issue with the tribute as it neglected to mention the circumstances of Al-Obeid's death.
According to the Palestine Football Association, Al-Obeid, aged 41, was killed by an Israeli strike aimed at civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza. In a social media post, UEFA described Al-Obeid as a figure who inspired many young people with hope, without addressing these violent circumstances.
Salah, a prominent advocate for humanitarian aid in the nearly two-year-old conflict, further pressed UEFA for clarity. As the Israeli-Hamas conflict escalates, resulting in deaths and humanitarian crises, Salah's comments spotlight the mounting toll on the Palestinian soccer community.
(With inputs from agencies.)