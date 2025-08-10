Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Criticizes UEFA's Omission in Tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah criticized UEFA for not mentioning the circumstances of the death of 'Palestinian Pele,' Suleiman Al-Obeid, in their tribute. Al-Obeid was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza. Salah questioned how, where, and why he died, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 04:58 IST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has voiced criticism over UEFA's tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, often referred to as the 'Palestinian Pele.' Salah took issue with the tribute as it neglected to mention the circumstances of Al-Obeid's death.

According to the Palestine Football Association, Al-Obeid, aged 41, was killed by an Israeli strike aimed at civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza. In a social media post, UEFA described Al-Obeid as a figure who inspired many young people with hope, without addressing these violent circumstances.

Salah, a prominent advocate for humanitarian aid in the nearly two-year-old conflict, further pressed UEFA for clarity. As the Israeli-Hamas conflict escalates, resulting in deaths and humanitarian crises, Salah's comments spotlight the mounting toll on the Palestinian soccer community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

