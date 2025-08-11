Bengaluru Tech Summit: A Hub for Future Technologies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spotlighted Bengaluru's leadership in emerging technologies, positioning it as India's tech capital. During a recent address inviting industry leaders to the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, he emphasized the state's groundbreaking work in quantum science and artificial intelligence.

Highlighting Bengaluru's status, Siddaramaiah pointed out its rank as the world's fifth top city for AI, housing nearly half of India's AI talent. He assured that the new IT policy would bolster infrastructure, furthering AI capabilities. Additionally, Karnataka foregrounded its pioneering roadmap in quantum technology, aiming to become Asia's leading quantum hub by 2035.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the establishment of Quantum Hardware Parks and Innovation Zones to foster growth in sector-specific tech innovations. With the summit theme "Futurise," over 100,000 attendees, including startup founders, are expected to engage in discussions on shaping transformative technologies of the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)