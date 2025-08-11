Left Menu

Bengaluru Tech Summit: A Hub for Future Technologies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlights Bengaluru's advancements in AI and quantum technology at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit. He invites industry leaders to the event and outlines ambitious plans for the state's tech future with a focus on infrastructure, innovation parks, and startup growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:34 IST
Bengaluru Tech Summit: A Hub for Future Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spotlighted Bengaluru's leadership in emerging technologies, positioning it as India's tech capital. During a recent address inviting industry leaders to the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, he emphasized the state's groundbreaking work in quantum science and artificial intelligence.

Highlighting Bengaluru's status, Siddaramaiah pointed out its rank as the world's fifth top city for AI, housing nearly half of India's AI talent. He assured that the new IT policy would bolster infrastructure, furthering AI capabilities. Additionally, Karnataka foregrounded its pioneering roadmap in quantum technology, aiming to become Asia's leading quantum hub by 2035.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the establishment of Quantum Hardware Parks and Innovation Zones to foster growth in sector-specific tech innovations. With the summit theme "Futurise," over 100,000 attendees, including startup founders, are expected to engage in discussions on shaping transformative technologies of the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025