Nelco Partners with Eutelsat for Cutting-Edge Satellite Connectivity in India

Nelco Limited, part of Tata Group, has teamed up with Eutelsat to offer OneWeb low Earth orbit satellite connectivity services across India. This collaboration aims to enhance digital infrastructure, national security, and connectivity in underserved areas, supporting critical communication sectors on land, sea, and air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:07 IST
  • India

Nelco Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Group and a key player in satellite communication services, has forged a strategic alliance with Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity across India's vast region.

The partnership with OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat's local entity, is set to offer secure and low-latency LEO services for customers operating on land, at sea, and in the air, targeting both government and enterprise applications beyond India's borders and in hard-to-reach areas.

This initiative is expected to significantly boost India's digital infrastructure and national security while providing reliable connectivity solutions in previously underserved regions. Nelco and Eutelsat aim to contribute to India's digital ecosystem and strategic communication needs, reinforcing their commitment to supporting the country's growth in one of the fastest-growing global connectivity markets.

