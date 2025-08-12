Micron Technology: A New Direction in Mobile NAND Products
Micron Technology Inc. has announced that it will halt the development of new mobile NAND products worldwide. This decision also includes the termination of Universal Flash Storage 5 products on their roadmap. The move is attributed to the challenging financial performance of mobile NAND products in the market.
