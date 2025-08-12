Left Menu

Micron Technology: A New Direction in Mobile NAND Products

Micron Technology Inc. has announced that it will halt the development of new mobile NAND products worldwide. This decision also includes the termination of Universal Flash Storage 5 products on their roadmap. The move is attributed to the challenging financial performance of mobile NAND products in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Micron Technology Inc. is set to discontinue the development of new mobile NAND products globally, marking a significant shift in strategy.

The company will also terminate its Universal Flash Storage 5 products planned on their roadmap.

This decision stems from the challenging financial performance of these products in the competitive mobile markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

