OPPO K13 Turbo Series Redefines Gaming Smartphone Experience

OPPO has unveiled its latest K13 Turbo Series, enhancing the gaming smartphone sector with cutting-edge features like an advanced cooling system, powerful processors, and a large-capacity battery. Targeting performance-seekers, these models are equipped with features that set new benchmarks in gaming, multitasking, and outdoor usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:38 IST
OPPO has launched its groundbreaking K13 Turbo Series in India, setting a new standard in the gaming smartphone category. With its self-developed Storm Engine, the series offers unrivaled cooling technology and performance capabilities tailored for gamers and power users.

The series comprises the K13 Turbo Pro 5G and K13 Turbo 5G models. With compelling features like a 7000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, these smartphones deliver exceptional performance even under demanding conditions. The new series will be available from mid-August 2025, priced starting at ₹24,999.

The K13 Turbo Series also includes OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro to complement the gaming experience. Priced at ₹1,799, the TWS offers immersive sound quality and extended battery life, underscoring OPPO's commitment to delivering high-performance tech products for a diverse audience.

