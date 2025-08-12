Left Menu

STL Expands Leadership for Optical Growth in US and Europe

STL has appointed senior executives to drive growth in the US and Europe, enhancing its presence and optical solutions offerings. The company welcomes Jimi Barker, Tom Boswell, and Amir Sekhawat, who bring expertise in data centres, telecom networks, and communication solutions, furthering STL's innovation and customer value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:13 IST
STL Expands Leadership for Optical Growth in US and Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

STL, a prominent optical and digital solutions provider, has announced its strategic appointments of senior executives to bolster its expansion efforts in the US and Europe. The company's focus on these regions is a significant step in delivering advanced optical solutions and enhancing its market foothold.

The firm has recruited Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer for Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business. Their combined expertise is expected to boost STL's innovation and growth trajectory.

CEO Rahul Puri expressed enthusiasm over the new appointments, highlighting their role in accelerating the company's growth and innovation strategy. STL aims to deliver transformative optical solutions across key markets, leveraging its robust talent and innovation centres globally.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025