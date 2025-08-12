STL Expands Leadership for Optical Growth in US and Europe

STL, a prominent optical and digital solutions provider, has announced its strategic appointments of senior executives to bolster its expansion efforts in the US and Europe. The company's focus on these regions is a significant step in delivering advanced optical solutions and enhancing its market foothold.

The firm has recruited Jimi Barker as Chief Business Officer for Data Centres, ONB, Tom Boswell as Head of Presales for Europe/UK Optical Connectivity, and Amir Sekhawat as Business Head of Copper Business. Their combined expertise is expected to boost STL's innovation and growth trajectory.

CEO Rahul Puri expressed enthusiasm over the new appointments, highlighting their role in accelerating the company's growth and innovation strategy. STL aims to deliver transformative optical solutions across key markets, leveraging its robust talent and innovation centres globally.