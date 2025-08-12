Elon Musk Takes on Apple: Legal Battle Over App Store Antitrust Accusations
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, plans to sue Apple, alleging the corporation is violating antitrust laws in managing App Store rankings. Musk claims that Apple's partnership with OpenAI is hindering other AI apps' success. The tech giant, along with OpenAI and xAI, have yet to comment.
Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Monday that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, intends to take legal action against global tech titan Apple. The lawsuit alleges Apple is breaching antitrust regulations through its management of App Store rankings, particularly favoring OpenAI's products.
Musk's claims highlight the strategic partnership between Apple and OpenAI, where Apple's devices incorporate OpenAI's ChatGPT. While Musk has voiced his concerns, he provided no evidence accompanying his allegations. As of now, neither Apple nor involved parties, including OpenAI and xAI, have responded to requests for comment.
Further fueling tensions, xAI's Grok ranks fifth in the App Store's 'Top Free Apps,' overshadowed by ChatGPT's top position. Past cases reveal multiple apps reaching top spots despite Apple's partnership with OpenAI, inviting scrutiny towards the company's App Store policies amid heightened regulatory examination.
