Minda Corp's Impressive Growth: Q1 Revenue Surges by 16.2%

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship enterprise of Spark Minda, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a remarkable 16.2% year-on-year growth, with revenues surging to Rs. 1,386 Crore, primarily driven by an expanding customer base and advanced product offerings.

In addition to robust quarterly earnings, Minda Corp has embarked on notable strategic initiatives. These include a partnership with Toyodenso to form a joint venture in India for manufacturing state-of-the-art automotive switches and a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop next-generation smart cockpit platforms. The ventures align with the company's vision of delivering intelligent and user-centric automotive solutions.

Expressing enthusiasm over these achievements, Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda emphasized the focus on operational excellence and technology integration. The company remains committed to sustaining growth through strategic collaborations, expanded R&D investments, and an unwavering commitment to addressing evolving customer needs.

