Left Menu

Minda Corp's Impressive Growth: Q1 Revenue Surges by 16.2%

Minda Corporation reported a 16.2% YoY increase in Q1 FY2026 revenue, reaching Rs. 1,386 Crore. The growth stems from a strong product lineup and expanding customer base. Strategic initiatives include a joint venture with Toyodenso and collaboration with Qualcomm, aiming to enhance their automotive component and smart cockpit solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhincr | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:54 IST
Minda Corp's Impressive Growth: Q1 Revenue Surges by 16.2%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship enterprise of Spark Minda, has announced its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a remarkable 16.2% year-on-year growth, with revenues surging to Rs. 1,386 Crore, primarily driven by an expanding customer base and advanced product offerings.

In addition to robust quarterly earnings, Minda Corp has embarked on notable strategic initiatives. These include a partnership with Toyodenso to form a joint venture in India for manufacturing state-of-the-art automotive switches and a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop next-generation smart cockpit platforms. The ventures align with the company's vision of delivering intelligent and user-centric automotive solutions.

Expressing enthusiasm over these achievements, Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda emphasized the focus on operational excellence and technology integration. The company remains committed to sustaining growth through strategic collaborations, expanded R&D investments, and an unwavering commitment to addressing evolving customer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025