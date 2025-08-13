AI Revolutionizes Supply Chains Amid Trade Turbulence

Amid the uncertainties of global trade, manufacturers such as U.S. lawnmower maker The Toro Company remain composed, even as President Donald Trump's trade tariffs pose potential disruptions. Embracing technological innovation, Toro is utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline supply chain operations and maintain optimal inventory levels, akin to those pre-pandemic.

Supply chain managers, like Toro's Kevin Carpenter, report a resurgence of just-in-time inventory management, aided by AI's ability to process vast data streams and generate actionable insights. As the sector evolves, investments in AI solutions for supply chain management are projected to reach $55 billion by 2029, according to research firm Gartner.

Despite the growth of AI in logistics, industry leaders emphasize its role as an enabler rather than a panacea for supply chain resilience. With AI agents handling routine tasks, human expertise remains critical for strategic decision-making. As AI adoption expands, manufacturers tread carefully, balancing efficiency improvements with existing operational talent.

