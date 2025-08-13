Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Supply Chains Amid Trade Turbulence

Amid global trade uncertainties, manufacturers like The Toro Company are leveraging AI for efficient inventory management. While tariffs impact trade, AI helps process news, optimize data, and reduce waste. Spending on AI for supply chains is surging, though experts caution it's not a miracle solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:39 IST
AI Revolutionizes Supply Chains Amid Trade Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the uncertainties of global trade, manufacturers such as U.S. lawnmower maker The Toro Company remain composed, even as President Donald Trump's trade tariffs pose potential disruptions. Embracing technological innovation, Toro is utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline supply chain operations and maintain optimal inventory levels, akin to those pre-pandemic.

Supply chain managers, like Toro's Kevin Carpenter, report a resurgence of just-in-time inventory management, aided by AI's ability to process vast data streams and generate actionable insights. As the sector evolves, investments in AI solutions for supply chain management are projected to reach $55 billion by 2029, according to research firm Gartner.

Despite the growth of AI in logistics, industry leaders emphasize its role as an enabler rather than a panacea for supply chain resilience. With AI agents handling routine tasks, human expertise remains critical for strategic decision-making. As AI adoption expands, manufacturers tread carefully, balancing efficiency improvements with existing operational talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025