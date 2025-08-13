Left Menu

IBM Partners with Maharashtra to Propel Quantum Computing Advances

IBM teams up with the Maharashtra government to boost quantum computing initiatives. The collaboration aims to foster a comprehensive quantum ecosystem through education, workshops, and strategic developments, enhancing the state's technological capabilities. A new client experience center in Mumbai underscores IBM's commitment to transforming business and technology solutions in India.

Updated: 13-08-2025 20:51 IST
Global tech giant IBM announced its collaboration with the Maharashtra government to advance quantum computing initiatives in the state. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Maharashtra's quantum ecosystem through innovative workshops, skills development, and expertise-sharing opportunities.

IBM and Maharashtra have formalized their collaboration with a letter of intent, signifying a commitment to exploring potential avenues for state-wide quantum computing advancements. This includes leveraging IBM's technological prowess to craft a robust quantum strategy tailored to the region's needs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration in democratizing quantum benefits and nurturing a skilled talent pool. IBM's commitment is further underscored by the inauguration of a client experience center in Mumbai, dedicated to creating AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing-based solutions.

