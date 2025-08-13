Left Menu

Genesys International's Profits Surge with Urban Digital Twin Projects

Genesys International reported a 32% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 7.12 crore in Q1 ending June 30. Revenue increased by 27% to Rs 70.86 crore. The company sees strong project execution and market appreciation for urban digital twin projects, alongside promising automotive and global partnership ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:51 IST
Genesys International's Profits Surge with Urban Digital Twin Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Genesys International, a leading digital mapping and geospatial services firm, has announced a 32% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 7.12 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 5.38 crore profit reported during the same period last year, the company disclosed on Wednesday.

The company's revenue from operations surged by approximately 27%, climbing to Rs 70.86 crore from Rs 55.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter, signaling robust growth. Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International, highlighted the significant progress made in the execution of urban digital twin projects this year, which is likely to drive further adoption as the market begins to recognize their potential impact.

Malik also noted a positive response to the company's automotive offerings, which employ advanced mapping technologies and have garnered significant interest in the markets. He indicated that global partnerships could gain traction this financial year. The company plans to launch additional local intelligence products soon, intending to expand into other verticals and geographies, especially in the Middle East region.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025