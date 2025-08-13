Genesys International's Profits Surge with Urban Digital Twin Projects

Genesys International, a leading digital mapping and geospatial services firm, has announced a 32% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 7.12 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 5.38 crore profit reported during the same period last year, the company disclosed on Wednesday.

The company's revenue from operations surged by approximately 27%, climbing to Rs 70.86 crore from Rs 55.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter, signaling robust growth. Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International, highlighted the significant progress made in the execution of urban digital twin projects this year, which is likely to drive further adoption as the market begins to recognize their potential impact.

Malik also noted a positive response to the company's automotive offerings, which employ advanced mapping technologies and have garnered significant interest in the markets. He indicated that global partnerships could gain traction this financial year. The company plans to launch additional local intelligence products soon, intending to expand into other verticals and geographies, especially in the Middle East region.