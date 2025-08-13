Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging Apps: Telegram and WhatsApp Targeted

Russian authorities have escalated their control over online communication by announcing partial restrictions on calls via popular messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp. This decision draws on claims that these platforms are being used for criminal activities, including deception and extortion.

The announcement by Roskomnadzor, the government's media regulator, details a recurring narrative of restrictive measures aimed at reining in internet freedoms. The regulator lamented the unresponsiveness of the app owners to prior requests for countermeasures, citing law enforcement concerns and citizen complaints as justifications for the new restrictions.

Concurrently, efforts to block virtual private networks, along with sporadic shutdowns of cellphone internet services, reflect the government's aggressive internet crackdown. The push goes further with the rollout of MAX, a national messaging service developed by VK, poised to replace WhatsApp in the Russian market despite its limited user base thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)