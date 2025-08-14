Streamlined Space: Trump's Order Boosts Private Rocket Ventures

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at simplifying federal regulations for commercial rocket launches. This move is expected to benefit private space companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has often criticized slow regulatory processes.

The order instructs the U.S. transportation secretary to expedite or waive environmental reviews for launch licenses managed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It also calls for the removal of outdated and restrictive rules for launch and reentry vehicles that could hamper innovation and investment in the U.S. space industry.

While SpaceX is not explicitly named in the order, it stands to gain significantly due to its high volume of routine launches. Other private companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin could also benefit. Musk has often clashed with the FAA over regulatory delays impacting the testing of SpaceX's Starship rocket, a key component of SpaceX's future and NASA's lunar and Mars missions.