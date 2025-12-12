Mizoram to Introduce Firecracker Regulations Amid Festive Preparations

The Mizoram government is preparing to introduce a new bill aimed at regulating the use of firecrackers during the festive season. The announcement came following a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, where officials decided to table 'The Mizoram Firecrackers (Regulation & Control) Bill, 2025' in the upcoming budget session.

The proposed legislation targets the curbing of firecrackers, sky lanterns, and additional pyrotechnic materials to mitigate environmental impact and preserve the sanctity of Christmas and New Year festivities. Officials have called upon government employees, security forces, merchants, and organizations like the Young Mizo Association and churches to refrain from the sale or use of these items during the festive period.

To complement these efforts, the state administration will impose a 'no vehicle zone' in Aizawl between Chanmari and Zodin Square from December 23, 24, and 31, during peak daylight shopping hours. Additionally, cash prizes for the best street decorations have been announced to encourage attractive street arrangements across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)