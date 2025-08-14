Tesla's Double-Edged Sword in Norway: Love for Cars Amid Musk's Political Backlash

In Norway, Tesla's popularity continues to surge despite the political controversy surrounding its founder, Elon Musk. Many Norwegians express discomfort over Musk's right-wing political affiliations, yet remain dedicated to the brand for its advanced technology and efficient charging infrastructure.

This dichotomy is notable, as sales in Norway have increased by 24% year-on-year, even as Tesla's market share dwindles in other European nations. The country's long-standing loyalty to the brand is cemented by Tesla's early investments in Norwegian EV infrastructure.

While Tesla holds a symbolic position in Norway as a leader in electric vehicle adoption, brand loyalty is increasingly under threat from competitors like Volkswagen and Volvo, as well as Chinese manufacturers such as BYD. With growing political discontent, the future of Tesla's dominance remains uncertain.