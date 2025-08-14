Left Menu

WhatsApp Defends Secure Communication Against Russian Restrictions

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, is facing restrictions in Russia for maintaining secure, encrypted communications. Russia argues that the platform refuses to share information related to fraud and terrorism cases. Despite these challenges, WhatsApp remains committed to providing secure services to users in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, has issued a statement accusing Russia of attempting to block its services because of its commitment to secure, encrypted communications. The tech giant has reiterated its dedication to upholding people's right to privacy, despite pressure from Russian authorities to share data.

In recent developments, Russia has begun restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, claiming these foreign-owned platforms are not cooperating in fraud and terrorism investigations. The move has affected more than 100 million users in Russia, raising concerns about privacy and freedom of expression.

WhatsApp remains resolute in its mission, stating, "We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia." The ongoing conflict highlights the growing tension between tech companies and national governments over privacy and security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

