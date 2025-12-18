RBI Imposes Restrictions on Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has stepped in to impose stringent restrictions on Valsad-based The Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank, following concerns over the bank's financial health. Customers are barred from withdrawing money, among other limitations, in efforts to safeguard depositor interests.

These restrictions, known as 'Directions,' are set to last for six months. During this period, the bank will require prior RBI approval for any loan activities, investments, or property disposals, indicating a significant supervisory intervention aimed at stabilizing the bank's operations.

Despite previous engagements with the bank's management, the RBI decided to issue the Directions owing to inadequate measures taken by the bank to resolve underlying issues. Eligible depositors may receive insurance claims of up to Rs 5 lakh through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. The central bank emphasizes that these Directions do not equate to the cancellation of the banking license, as the institution continues operations under specified restrictions.

