Left Menu

Delhi's Rush for Pollution Certificates Ahead of Fuel Restrictions

A significant surge in Pollution Under Control certificate issuance occurred in Delhi as the city implemented a 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy to combat air pollution. The move led to long queues at PUC centers and a decrease in fuel sales, with people opting for fuel outside the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:15 IST
Delhi's Rush for Pollution Certificates Ahead of Fuel Restrictions
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle burgeoning air pollution, Delhi witnessed a sharp increase in the issuance of Pollution Under Control certificates ahead of the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule, which came into effect on December 18. This regulation prohibits fuel distribution at petrol pumps to vehicles lacking valid PUC certificates.

The city's move prompted a frenzied rush, with 31,197 PUC certificates issued on the 17th of December alone, soaring from 17,732 the previous day. Petrol pump owners observed swelling queues at PUC centers as motorists endeavored to evade fines.

While the PUC certificate rush was notable, fuel sales in Delhi experienced a downturn, possibly driven by residents seeking alternatives in surrounding areas. The Delhi government's intensified pollution control efforts include banning non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025