Delhi's Rush for Pollution Certificates Ahead of Fuel Restrictions
A significant surge in Pollution Under Control certificate issuance occurred in Delhi as the city implemented a 'No PUCC, No Fuel' policy to combat air pollution. The move led to long queues at PUC centers and a decrease in fuel sales, with people opting for fuel outside the city.
In a bid to tackle burgeoning air pollution, Delhi witnessed a sharp increase in the issuance of Pollution Under Control certificates ahead of the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule, which came into effect on December 18. This regulation prohibits fuel distribution at petrol pumps to vehicles lacking valid PUC certificates.
The city's move prompted a frenzied rush, with 31,197 PUC certificates issued on the 17th of December alone, soaring from 17,732 the previous day. Petrol pump owners observed swelling queues at PUC centers as motorists endeavored to evade fines.
While the PUC certificate rush was notable, fuel sales in Delhi experienced a downturn, possibly driven by residents seeking alternatives in surrounding areas. The Delhi government's intensified pollution control efforts include banning non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
