Delhi's Rush for Pollution Certificates Ahead of Fuel Restrictions

In a bid to tackle burgeoning air pollution, Delhi witnessed a sharp increase in the issuance of Pollution Under Control certificates ahead of the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule, which came into effect on December 18. This regulation prohibits fuel distribution at petrol pumps to vehicles lacking valid PUC certificates.

The city's move prompted a frenzied rush, with 31,197 PUC certificates issued on the 17th of December alone, soaring from 17,732 the previous day. Petrol pump owners observed swelling queues at PUC centers as motorists endeavored to evade fines.

While the PUC certificate rush was notable, fuel sales in Delhi experienced a downturn, possibly driven by residents seeking alternatives in surrounding areas. The Delhi government's intensified pollution control efforts include banning non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards.

