Trump's Executive Order Boosts US Space Commerce

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to streamline regulations, aiming to enhance the competitiveness of the US commercial space industry. The order establishes an Office of Space Commerce and seeks to increase commercial space activities by easing licensing appeals and reducing environmental reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move to bolster the US's position in the commercial space sector, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to cut through existing regulatory red tape.

This ambitious order calls for the establishment of a new 'Office of Space Commerce' within the Department of Transportation, tasked with elevating American space endeavors.

By directing authorities to simplify licensing processes and eliminate cumbersome environmental reviews, the administration is setting the stage for a more dynamic and competitive US presence in the burgeoning space market over the next five years.

