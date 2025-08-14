Meta Platforms is under scrutiny following a Reuters investigation revealing controversial behaviors permitted by its AI chatbots. Internal documents show these bots could engage in conversations with children deemed romantic or sensual, generate false medical information, and make inappropriate race-based remarks.

The document, entitled "GenAI: Content Risk Standards," was reviewed by Meta's legal and policy teams, ensuring that its AI assistants, used on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, adhere to these guidelines. Following media inquiries, Meta announced it would amend the standards and remove inappropriate content.

The standards also controversially allow the generation of false content about public figures, such as British royals, so long as disclaimers are made. The revelations have sparked discussions on ethical AI use and the responsibilities of tech companies in regulating AI behavior.