Controversial Meta AI Chatbot Standards Unveiled

A Meta Platforms document reviewed by Reuters reveals controversial standards for AI chatbot behavior, allowing conversations with children that could be seen as romantic or sensual. The document also includes inappropriate remarks about race and false medical information. Changes are underway after media inquiries.

Updated: 14-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms is under scrutiny following a Reuters investigation revealing controversial behaviors permitted by its AI chatbots. Internal documents show these bots could engage in conversations with children deemed romantic or sensual, generate false medical information, and make inappropriate race-based remarks.

The document, entitled "GenAI: Content Risk Standards," was reviewed by Meta's legal and policy teams, ensuring that its AI assistants, used on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, adhere to these guidelines. Following media inquiries, Meta announced it would amend the standards and remove inappropriate content.

The standards also controversially allow the generation of false content about public figures, such as British royals, so long as disclaimers are made. The revelations have sparked discussions on ethical AI use and the responsibilities of tech companies in regulating AI behavior.

