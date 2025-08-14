Ikshak: Enhancing India's Naval Prowess with State-of-the-Art Survey Vessel

'Ikshak', the third of four advanced survey vessels, was delivered to the Indian Navy, officials confirmed on Thursday. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, the vessel is a testament to India's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80% indigenous content.

Boasting state-of-the-art hydrographic capabilities, 'Ikshak' is designed for full-scale coastal and deep-water surveys. Its cutting-edge equipment includes an autonomous underwater vehicle, remotely operated vehicle, and DGPS long-range systems, providing crucial data for defense and civilian use.

With an inclusive design accommodating women officers, the ship showcases progressive strides in maritime infrastructure. The delivery of 'Ikshak' not only enhances India's naval prowess but also highlights collaborative efforts across stakeholders, MSMEs, and Indian industry in the Indian Ocean Region.