Left Menu

Ikshak: Enhancing India's Naval Prowess with State-of-the-Art Survey Vessel

Ikshak, the third survey vessel, was delivered to the Indian Navy, emphasizing the country's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Built by GRSE with over 80% indigenous content, it features advanced hydrographic equipment, supporting both defense and civil maritime applications. The ship accommodates women officers and sailors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:17 IST
Ikshak: Enhancing India's Naval Prowess with State-of-the-Art Survey Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Ikshak', the third of four advanced survey vessels, was delivered to the Indian Navy, officials confirmed on Thursday. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, the vessel is a testament to India's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80% indigenous content.

Boasting state-of-the-art hydrographic capabilities, 'Ikshak' is designed for full-scale coastal and deep-water surveys. Its cutting-edge equipment includes an autonomous underwater vehicle, remotely operated vehicle, and DGPS long-range systems, providing crucial data for defense and civilian use.

With an inclusive design accommodating women officers, the ship showcases progressive strides in maritime infrastructure. The delivery of 'Ikshak' not only enhances India's naval prowess but also highlights collaborative efforts across stakeholders, MSMEs, and Indian industry in the Indian Ocean Region.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025