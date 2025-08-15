Left Menu

Trump's Defense Agencies Scrap Costly HR Projects Amid Scrutiny

Amid Donald Trump's tenure, the Navy and Air Force consider canceling over $800 million in nearly complete HR software projects. Critics cite potential inefficiency and costs. New contractors like Salesforce and Palantir emerge as possible project leads, raising concerns about duplicative efforts and significant taxpayer expense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:52 IST
Trump's Defense Agencies Scrap Costly HR Projects Amid Scrutiny
Donald Trump

The United States Navy and Air Force are prepared to abandon two large-scale software projects nearing completion. Together, these projects have tallied more than $800 million over 12 years, with the aim of revamping dated human resources systems. This decision stems from departmental desires to allow new firms such as Salesforce and Palantir, a company backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, to compete for similar projects, insiders reveal. Such moves could replicate costs and unnecessary expenditures.

While President Donald Trump took office with a vow to eliminate governmental waste, certain steps taken under his administration have counteracted these motives. Denying the Pentagon's inspector general alongside an executive order that prioritized speed in defense acquisitions have been noted as factors inhibiting oversight. This, partnered with unfilled high-level roles within military branches, threatens to lead to repeated costly mistakes, analysis by Reuters suggests.

The Trump administration defends its approach, highlighting a commitment to efficiency within the defense contracting process. Statements from influential defense figures suggest an ambition to modernize procedures while maintaining fiscal prudence. Nonetheless, ongoing project shifts, such as a 90-day 'strategic pause' on an Air Force HR platform project, signal internal disputes and a potential duplication of efforts as different military arms seek alternative technological solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025