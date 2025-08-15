The United States Navy and Air Force are prepared to abandon two large-scale software projects nearing completion. Together, these projects have tallied more than $800 million over 12 years, with the aim of revamping dated human resources systems. This decision stems from departmental desires to allow new firms such as Salesforce and Palantir, a company backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, to compete for similar projects, insiders reveal. Such moves could replicate costs and unnecessary expenditures.

While President Donald Trump took office with a vow to eliminate governmental waste, certain steps taken under his administration have counteracted these motives. Denying the Pentagon's inspector general alongside an executive order that prioritized speed in defense acquisitions have been noted as factors inhibiting oversight. This, partnered with unfilled high-level roles within military branches, threatens to lead to repeated costly mistakes, analysis by Reuters suggests.

The Trump administration defends its approach, highlighting a commitment to efficiency within the defense contracting process. Statements from influential defense figures suggest an ambition to modernize procedures while maintaining fiscal prudence. Nonetheless, ongoing project shifts, such as a 90-day 'strategic pause' on an Air Force HR platform project, signal internal disputes and a potential duplication of efforts as different military arms seek alternative technological solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)