Orion Innovation Expands Leadership for AI-Driven Transformation

Orion Innovation is expanding its leadership team to boost innovation in cloud and AI services. David Winter joins as Chief Cloud & Strategic Partnerships Officer, enhancing partnerships with major tech players like AWS and Google Cloud. Orion's strategic hires reflect its commitment to AI-driven digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edison | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:41 IST
Orion Innovation is ramping up its leadership team in a bid to drive growth and innovation within the realms of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services. The company has named David Winter as Chief Cloud & Strategic Partnerships Officer, a move designed to strengthen its collaborations with tech giants such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation, emphasized that partnerships are crucial for the company's future endeavors. 'David's vast experience and visionary mindset make him the ideal leader to elevate our cloud and AI alliances,' he stated. Winter, who has over 20 years of experience in the cloud sector, will focus on expanding Orion's strategic partnerships to harness AI-driven solutions more effectively.

With a workforce of approximately 6,000 associates, Orion Innovation is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions across a diverse array of industries. From Telecom and Technology to Financial Services and Healthcare, the company aims to bolster operational efficiencies and customer experiences through innovation in data, AI, and cloud technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

