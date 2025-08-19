Left Menu

ISRO's Ambitious Leap: From 35 kg to 75,000 kg Payloads

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed plans for a massive new rocket capable of placing 75,000 kg in low earth orbit, as he addressed Osmania University's convocation. ISRO's upcoming initiatives include the N1 rocket, NAVIC satellite, and the launch of GSAT-7R for military communication, enhancing India's satellite capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan has announced plans for a towering new rocket designed to carry a 75,000 kg payload to low earth orbit. Speaking at Osmania University's convocation, Narayanan compared the rocket's staggering size to a 40-storey building, marking a significant leap from previous capabilities.

Narayanan detailed upcoming projects, including the N1 rocket and the NAVIC satellite, alongside plans to launch a 6,500 kg communication satellite for the USA. Such endeavors aim to boost India's space program, showcasing the agency's growing global collaboration and technological advancement.

ISRO plans to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and the GSAT-7R, a communication satellite for the Indian Navy, this year. Currently, with 55 satellites in orbit, India intends to triple this number within the next three to four years. Narayanan received an honorary Doctorate of Science for his contributions to India's space achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

