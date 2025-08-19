Legendary Missile Scientist Joins Brightcom Group's Defence Endeavors

In a strategic move, the global technology leader Brightcom Group announced the appointment of Dr. Prahlada Ramarao as an advisor. Dr. Ramarao, celebrated as a pioneering missile scientist and Padma Shri awardee, will work closely with the Chairman and Managing Director, M Suresh Kumar Reddy.

Renowned for his immense contributions to India's missile programs, including the Akash and BrahMos developments, Dr. Ramarao's expertise is expected to enhance Brightcom's newly launched defence division. This unit will delve into areas like AI-enhanced UAV flight systems and drone operations.

Brightcom's Chairman highlighted Dr. Ramarao's inspirational leadership and scientific acumen as vital assets. The appointment signifies the Group's commitment to strengthening national security through cutting-edge aerospace solutions and digital technologies, marking a significant advancement in their defence capabilities.

