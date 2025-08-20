Left Menu

Tech Triumph: Odoo Community Days India 2025 Sets Record Attendance

Odoo Community Days India 2025, held at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, attracted over 25,000 participants. The event featured a record-setting hackathon, keynotes from industry leaders, and interactive sessions on Odoo applications. It highlighted India's importance in Odoo's growth, featuring networking opportunities among tech innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:23 IST
Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre buzzed with innovation as Odoo Community Days India 2025 welcomed over 25,000 participants eager to connect and learn. The event kicked off with record-setting Smart Classes and a hackathon, drawing large-scale engagement and garnering placements in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

The main event commenced with keynotes by Fabien Pinckaers and Mantavya Gajjar, emphasizing India's pivotal role in Odoo's expansion. Attendees enjoyed discussions on scaling, AI, and entrepreneurship, while exploring showcases by over 250 exhibitors, including tech media presence such as 94.3 My FM.

Throughout the venue, sessions covered diverse applications of Odoo's software in various industries, as attendees networked and engaged in vibrant activities. The impressive speaker lineup, hospitality, and entertainment underscored Odoo's commitment to community and shared growth.

