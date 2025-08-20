Airbus Pay Strike Looms: Workers Demand Fair Compensation

In a significant move, thousands of Airbus employees in Britain are set to embark on a 10-day strike next month as they push for improved remuneration amid soaring inflation. The action is backed by 90% of union members, marking a formidable stand against the European aerospace giant.

Scheduled to commence on September 2-3 and 10-11 with more dates anticipated, the industrial action threatens to impede production timelines for both commercial and military aircraft. However, Airbus maintains that it remains confident in managing year-end delivery targets.

Airbus has proposed a 'competitive and fair' pay increase along with a bonus payout, yet union officials insist that the offer falls short of meeting the cost-of-living increases and reflect their substantial profits. The negotiations are ongoing with hopes for a resolution that aligns with worker expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)