MystoreNEXT: Revolutionizing India's Digital Commerce Landscape

Mystore®, India's leading open network marketplace, has unveiled MystoreNEXT, a new commerce platform. It offers brands and SMEs a unified digital ecosystem, distinct from traditional SaaS platforms like Shopify, by integrating logistics, payments, and marketing into a single solution.

The platform provides businesses with various features, including branded storefronts, AI-driven tools, and omnichannel capabilities, all natively integrated with the ONDC Network. This integration offers immediate access to a national buyer base, streamlining digital transformation for companies.

Co-Founders Mrs. Kriti Aggarwal and Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal highlight MystoreNEXT's role in enabling inclusive growth, offering a level-playing field for all enterprises. It ensures simplified digital commerce without sacrificing scalability, positioning itself as a future-ready solution for the evolving Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)