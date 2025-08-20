Left Menu

MystoreNEXT: Revolutionizing India's Digital Commerce Landscape

MystoreNEXT launches as an integrated commerce platform, designed to empower brands, SMEs, and enterprises in India. Unlike traditional SaaS platforms, it offers seamless integration with the ONDC Network, providing a plug-and-play solution for businesses to scale, while maintaining brand identity and control.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mystore®, India's leading open network marketplace, has unveiled MystoreNEXT, a new commerce platform. It offers brands and SMEs a unified digital ecosystem, distinct from traditional SaaS platforms like Shopify, by integrating logistics, payments, and marketing into a single solution.

The platform provides businesses with various features, including branded storefronts, AI-driven tools, and omnichannel capabilities, all natively integrated with the ONDC Network. This integration offers immediate access to a national buyer base, streamlining digital transformation for companies.

Co-Founders Mrs. Kriti Aggarwal and Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal highlight MystoreNEXT's role in enabling inclusive growth, offering a level-playing field for all enterprises. It ensures simplified digital commerce without sacrificing scalability, positioning itself as a future-ready solution for the evolving Indian market.

