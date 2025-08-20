Tredence Unveils Milky Way: Transforming Enterprise Decisions with Autonomous AI

Tredence, a leader in data science and AI, has unveiled Milky Way, a revolutionary multi-agent decision system. The innovation aims to transform enterprise decision-making by employing autonomous AI agents as digital co-workers, enhancing business outcomes with unprecedented speed and scale.

Milky Way addresses a key challenge in enterprise AI by translating data into actionable decisions without the need for constant human oversight. The system incorporates over 15 prebuilt agents, trained across crucial business roles, and 50 specialized agents, utilizing Tredence's extensive domain expertise and robust architecture.

Successful early deployments across retail, healthcare, and other sectors have highlighted Milky Way's impact, demonstrating significant reductions in analytics costs and enhancements in time-to-insight. The platform's focus on delivering practical business outcomes rather than just technical prowess sets it apart, ensuring seamless integration and scalability for enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)