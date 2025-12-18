Left Menu

RattanIndia Enterprises Partners with UAE's Noon for Gulf Expansion

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd has partnered with the leading UAE e-commerce platform, noon, to offer products from its Cocoblu Global Retail to Gulf customers. This collaboration aims to leverage the rapidly expanding digital retail space in the region, expanding Cocoblu's offerings and utilizing noon's technology and reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE's foremost e-commerce platform, noon, to sell a range of products from its subsidiary, Cocoblu Global Retail, in the Gulf region. This alliance marks a significant step for RattanIndia to penetrate the swiftly growing digital retail market.

The collaboration is set to introduce a carefully curated assortment of products across various categories to customers through noon's platform, allowing Cocoblu Global Retail to expand its product breadth and depth, tailored to the evolving demands of Gulf consumers, the companies revealed in a joint statement.

RattanIndia Enterprises, formerly known as Indiabulls Infrastructure & Power, emphasized the benefits of this partnership with noon, highlighting the e-commerce platform's robust infrastructure, advanced technology, and extensive customer base as crucial levers to bolster Cocoblu's regional growth, while maintaining its hybrid retail and marketplace model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

