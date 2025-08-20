U.S. Navy's Autonomous Drone Fleet Faces Major Setbacks

A high-profile U.S. naval test intended to showcase top autonomous drone boats turned into a debacle when a vessel suffered a software glitch, causing a collision. Videos reveal the dramatic crash, a significant setback in the Pentagon's endeavor to establish a fleet of autonomous vessels.

The incidents involved technology from defense companies Saronic and BlackSea Technologies and have raised concerns about the program's viability. The ambitious U.S. drone fleet initiative aims to thwart potential advances by adversaries like China but faces technical hurdles and internal upheaval.

In light of these failures, the Defense Innovation Unit has put a $20 million contract on hold. Despite this, the Pentagon pushes forward with its $1 billion Replicator program to boost aerial and maritime fleet capabilities, a crucial component of future naval warfare strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)