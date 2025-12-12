Russian Strike Ignites Bulk Carrier in Odesa: Maritime Tensions Soar

A bulk carrier stationed in Ukraine's Odesa region was engulfed in flames after a suspected Russian attack, sources told Reuters.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Chornomorsk, one of the major Black Sea ports. The attack comes as Russia retaliates against Ukraine for targeting vessels exporting Russian oil.

The ship, identified as Cenk T., reportedly belongs to a Turkish owner, with marine traffic data placing the vessel in the Black Sea recently. Ukrainian defenses noted the barrage of missile and drone strikes on the region Friday.

