Russian Strike Ignites Bulk Carrier in Odesa: Maritime Tensions Soar

A bulk carrier in Ukraine's Odesa region suffered fire damage following a Russian attack. Situated in Chornomorsk port, the ship, named Cenk T. and reportedly Turkish-owned, was affected amid escalating tensions over Ukrainian drone strikes. Missile and drone incidents were reported in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bulk carrier stationed in Ukraine's Odesa region was engulfed in flames after a suspected Russian attack, sources told Reuters.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Chornomorsk, one of the major Black Sea ports. The attack comes as Russia retaliates against Ukraine for targeting vessels exporting Russian oil.

The ship, identified as Cenk T., reportedly belongs to a Turkish owner, with marine traffic data placing the vessel in the Black Sea recently. Ukrainian defenses noted the barrage of missile and drone strikes on the region Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

