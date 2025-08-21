US FTC Targets LA Fitness for Membership Cancellation Hassles

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has taken legal action against LA Fitness and related gym operators, accusing them of imposing overly complicated procedures for members attempting to cancel their memberships. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in a California federal court, targets Irvine-based Fitness International, blaming the company for creating unnecessary hurdles that frustrate consumers.

Members of gym brands under Fitness International, including Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, are reportedly forced to navigate convoluted pathways like contacting specific managers, who are often unavailable, as a part of the cancellation process. The FTC's lawsuit highlights the obstacles faced by consumers, arguing that these practices are unreasonable and restrictive.

This lawsuit represents a continuing effort by the FTC to clamp down on business practices that hinder consumer rights and highlights ongoing issues of transparency within some sectors of the fitness industry.

