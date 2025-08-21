Left Menu

Kerala Sets New Benchmark as India's First Digitally Literate State

Kerala becomes the first Indian state with complete digital literacy, announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Over 2.5 lakh volunteers contributed to this milestone. Kerala aims to bridge internet accessibility gaps and plans to provide personal documents in DigiLockers for seamless online access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first Indian state to achieve complete digital literacy, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The announcement was made during a grand ceremony at the Central Stadium, highlighting the state's commitment to technological advancement.

Over 2.5 lakh volunteers played a crucial role in this achievement, working diligently across three phases. Initially aimed at individuals aged 14 to 65, the program expanded to include all age groups who expressed interest. Among the notable participants was 104-year-old Abdullah Moulavi from Ernakulam, the oldest in the state to gain digital literacy.

Vijayan emphasized the importance of high-speed internet and pointed out that Kerala was the first state to legally mandate internet access. The state continues to promote digital advancement, with plans for a second project phase to digitize personal documents via DigiLockers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

