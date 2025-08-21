Left Menu

Kerala's Digital Leap: KFON OTT Platform Launched Amidst Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) OTT platform. Despite initial scepticism and legal hurdles, KFON reached significant milestones, providing over 1,10,320 connections. Highlighting digital inclusion, the project aims to expand access to internet services, including to tribal settlements and underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) OTT platform, hailing it as a transformative state model project. This initiative faced early challenges but quickly established over 1,10,320 connections, including to government and underserved areas.

In his address, Vijayan drew attention to the persistence required to actualize KFON, dismissing detractors who doubted the project's viability. He emphasized the widespread reach of KFON, including its significant milestone after just one year—connecting both urban and rural areas.

The initiative forms part of a larger agenda to improve digital connectivity, making Kerala the first state to declare the internet a public right. KFON aims for 2.5 lakh connections by next year, with continued focus on bringing online accessibility to tribal settlements and poor families across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

