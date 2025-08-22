India Tops Global Charts in Malware Attacks: AI Fuels Cybercrime Surge

India has emerged as the most-targeted nation for malware attacks, claiming the top spot worldwide. A new report from cybersecurity firm Acronis has revealed how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is contributing to a notable increase in ransomware activity.

The report provides an analysis of the global threat landscape based on data from the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU) and Acronis sensors on Windows endpoints from January to June 2025. Over one million unique endpoints were monitored globally, focusing on threats targeting Windows systems.

India was identified as the most vulnerable country, with 12.4% of monitored endpoints impacted. AI-powered phishing and impersonation attacks have driven this vulnerability. Rajesh Chhabra of Acronis emphasizes the need for Indian enterprises to adopt AI-aware cybersecurity frameworks for effective defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)