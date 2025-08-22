Left Menu

Global Innovations: Hydrogen Flights, Bionic Arms, and Spacecraft Launches

The current global strides in science highlight diverse technological advancements. France and JetZero are exploring hydrogen-powered flight; Nigeria develops bionic arms for amputees; India successfully tests Agni 5 missile, and Japan is set to launch a spacecraft to the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Innovative strides in science and technology are prominent this week as a French startup collaborates with JetZero to explore a hydrogen-powered aircraft, potentially revitalizing the zero-emission flight debate.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian firm is making significant progress by developing bionic arms, offering hope to those like Gift Usen, who has managed life with one fully developed hand.

In Asia, India's successful test of the Agni 5 missile marks a significant milestone in defense, while Japan prepares for the October launch of a new spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station, showcasing developments in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

