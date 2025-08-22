Global Innovations: Hydrogen Flights, Bionic Arms, and Spacecraft Launches

Innovative strides in science and technology are prominent this week as a French startup collaborates with JetZero to explore a hydrogen-powered aircraft, potentially revitalizing the zero-emission flight debate.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian firm is making significant progress by developing bionic arms, offering hope to those like Gift Usen, who has managed life with one fully developed hand.

In Asia, India's successful test of the Agni 5 missile marks a significant milestone in defense, while Japan prepares for the October launch of a new spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station, showcasing developments in space technology.

