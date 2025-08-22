Korean Bid for 2029 Asian Winter Games Gains Momentum

The Olympic Council of Asia is contemplating a venue change for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, currently slated for Saudi Arabia. This development follows concerns about construction deadlines for the Trojena mountain resort, expected to host the event.

Senior officials from the OCA met with the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee President last month, proposing an alternative plan to hold the games in Korea. The KSOC has received a formal letter from the OCA regarding this potential shift.

Reports from Financial Times and Bloomberg highlighted the challenges Saudi Arabia faces, including time constraints that could impact their readiness for the international event.

(With inputs from agencies.)