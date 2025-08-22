Left Menu

Korean Bid for 2029 Asian Winter Games Gains Momentum

The Olympic Council of Asia is considering moving the 2029 Asian Winter Games from Saudi Arabia to Korea, citing potential delays in construction of the Trojena resort. Senior OCA officials have approached the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, sending a formal letter to explore this possibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:20 IST
Korean Bid for 2029 Asian Winter Games Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Olympic Council of Asia is contemplating a venue change for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, currently slated for Saudi Arabia. This development follows concerns about construction deadlines for the Trojena mountain resort, expected to host the event.

Senior officials from the OCA met with the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee President last month, proposing an alternative plan to hold the games in Korea. The KSOC has received a formal letter from the OCA regarding this potential shift.

Reports from Financial Times and Bloomberg highlighted the challenges Saudi Arabia faces, including time constraints that could impact their readiness for the international event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025