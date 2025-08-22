Left Menu

Olympic Council Eyes Korea for 2029 Asian Winter Games Amid Saudi Struggles

The Olympic Council of Asia has approached the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee regarding the possibility of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games, initially slated for Saudi Arabia. Recent reports suggest Saudi Arabia may face challenges meeting deadlines to prepare for the event at the Trojena resort.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Olympic Council of Asia has extended an invitation to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee to discuss the potential of hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games. These games were initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, a source from KSOC confirmed to Reuters on Friday.

During a meeting last month, senior officials from the OCA engaged with the KSOC President to explore this alternative hosting opportunity. A formal letter was subsequently dispatched by the OCA as a follow-up to their discussions, the KSOC official added.

This invitation comes amid reports from The Financial Times and Bloomberg indicating that Saudi Arabia is under pressure to complete the Trojena mountain resort, which has been earmarked as the venue for the games. Observers speculate that the tight deadlines may impede the completion of the necessary infrastructure on time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

