Vladimir Putin Sees Hope in U.S.-Russia Relations Under Trump

President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about improving Russia-U.S. relations, highlighting a positive meeting in Alaska with President Trump. Putin believes Trump's leadership qualities could restore relations, which have recently been strained. The future of these relations now hinges on U.S. leadership, according to Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism on Friday regarding the future of U.S.-Russia relations, suggesting that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" with President Trump's leadership.

Putin's statements came during a session at a nuclear research center, where he answered questions about international diplomacy. He pointed to a recent "meaningful and frank" summit held in Alaska as a positive milestone.

The Russian leader emphasized the role of U.S. leadership in furthering diplomatic advancements, placing confident trust in Trump's ability to navigate the path toward restored relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

