Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Powell Hints at Rate Cut

Wall Street saw significant gains with the Dow hitting a record high after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest-rate cut, fueling investor optimism. The S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak amid a tech selloff, driven by positive market sentiment and trade deal hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 02:09 IST
Wall Street Surges as Powell Hints at Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The major indexes on Wall Street ended the week on a high note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high. This rally came as investors responded positively to hints from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that an interest-rate cut could be imminent.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell suggested the possibility of a rate cut at the Fed's upcoming September meeting, contingent on forthcoming jobs and inflation data. This propelled investor confidence, with traders now betting heavily on the likelihood of a September rate reduction.

Consequently, the Dow surged by over 846 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted significant gains. The rally was broad-based, with consumer discretionary and semiconductor stocks performing particularly well. The potential policy shift by the Fed, alongside hopes for trade deal progress, fueled the optimistic sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
3
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global
4
Shake-Up in US Military Leadership Amid Intelligence Disputes

Shake-Up in US Military Leadership Amid Intelligence Disputes

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025