Trump Initiates Major Tariff Investigation on Imported Furniture

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that his administration is launching a significant tariff investigation concerning furniture imports entering the United States. The probe could result in tariffs placed on furniture coming from other countries at a rate that has yet to be determined.

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the investigation will conclude within the next 50 days. The move is part of a broader strategy to bring the furniture business back to states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan.

The furniture industry becomes the latest focus of national security investigations by the Trump administration, which recently launched a probe into imported wind turbines and has previously targeted copper and other metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)