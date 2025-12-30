Saudi National Security: A Red Line at Sea
Saudi Arabia emphasized its commitment to defending national security following strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against foreign military support for UAE-backed separatists at Yemen's Mukalla port. The Saudi foreign ministry expressed hope for UAE's actions to maintain their bilateral relations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a strong declaration on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia emphasized that national security is a critical priority, pledging robust defense measures. This statement came shortly after a Saudi-led coalition targeted what was described as foreign military backing for UAE-backed southern separatists in Yemen's Mukalla port.
The Saudi foreign ministry underscored the importance of national security in a statement, expressing concerns about foreign interventions. It highlighted recent actions aimed at preserving stability in the region.
Moreover, the ministry conveyed hopes that the United Arab Emirates would undertake necessary measures to ensure the continuation of their bilateral relations, signaling an emphasis on diplomatic solutions amidst regional tensions.
