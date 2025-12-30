Left Menu

Saudi National Security: A Red Line at Sea

Saudi Arabia emphasized its commitment to defending national security following strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against foreign military support for UAE-backed separatists at Yemen's Mukalla port. The Saudi foreign ministry expressed hope for UAE's actions to maintain their bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:22 IST
Saudi National Security: A Red Line at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strong declaration on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia emphasized that national security is a critical priority, pledging robust defense measures. This statement came shortly after a Saudi-led coalition targeted what was described as foreign military backing for UAE-backed southern separatists in Yemen's Mukalla port.

The Saudi foreign ministry underscored the importance of national security in a statement, expressing concerns about foreign interventions. It highlighted recent actions aimed at preserving stability in the region.

Moreover, the ministry conveyed hopes that the United Arab Emirates would undertake necessary measures to ensure the continuation of their bilateral relations, signaling an emphasis on diplomatic solutions amidst regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India
2
Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

 Global
3
Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

 India
4
West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims Shah in Kolkata.

West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025