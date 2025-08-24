Left Menu

Spotify Targets Growth with Price Hike and New Features

Spotify plans to implement a price increase as it aims to attract 1 billion users, focusing on new services and features. The Financial Times reported that Co-President Alex Norstrom discussed these plans. The report, however, has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:51 IST
Spotify Targets Growth with Price Hike and New Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spotify is gearing up to raise its prices as it aims to expand its user base to 1 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times. The company's Co-President and Chief Business Officer, Alex Norstrom, shared insights on the strategy, focusing on the introduction of new features and services.

The price adjustment is seen as part of a broader initiative by Spotify to enhance user experience and attract more subscribers globally. With these planned enhancements, the company hopes to solidify its position as a leading platform in the music streaming industry.

While the Financial Times conveyed this information, Reuters has yet to verify the details independently, leaving some questions unanswered regarding the timing and scope of these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025