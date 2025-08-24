Spotify Targets Growth with Price Hike and New Features

Spotify is gearing up to raise its prices as it aims to expand its user base to 1 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times. The company's Co-President and Chief Business Officer, Alex Norstrom, shared insights on the strategy, focusing on the introduction of new features and services.

The price adjustment is seen as part of a broader initiative by Spotify to enhance user experience and attract more subscribers globally. With these planned enhancements, the company hopes to solidify its position as a leading platform in the music streaming industry.

While the Financial Times conveyed this information, Reuters has yet to verify the details independently, leaving some questions unanswered regarding the timing and scope of these changes.

