Harnessing Whale Wisdom: The Future of Cyber-Resilient Microgrids

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have developed an innovative algorithm to enhance the cyber resilience of microgrids. The Modified Improved Whale Optimisation algorithm mimics whale hunting strategies to protect against cyber threats, ensuring secure and stable energy management. This development is crucial for integrating renewable energy sources into modern power systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, have unveiled a new algorithm designed to bolster the cyber resilience of microgrids. Officials report that this advancement could play a critical role in stabilizing localized power systems amidst growing cyber threats.

The algorithm, known as the Modified Improved Whale Optimisation (MIWO) algorithm, draws inspiration from the hunting strategies of humpback whales. By mimicking the whales' net of bubbles technique, the system can resist cyberattacks including time delays and malware intrusions, making it a game-changer in energy system management.

Professor Pravat Kumar Ray emphasizes the importance of this development in the global energy transition, as microgrids increasingly integrate renewable sources like solar and wind. The new system's adaptive strategy and multi-phase exploitation mechanisms aim to enhance convergence characteristics and minimize vulnerability to attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

