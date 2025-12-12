Left Menu

Berlin Confronts Russia Over Surge in Cyber Threats

Berlin has summoned the Russian ambassador to address rising threats, including disinformation, cyberattacks, and espionage, linked to Moscow. The German government attributes recent cyber incidents, such as the attack on air traffic control, to Russian-backed collectives. Diplomatic countermeasures are under consideration amid heightened concerns post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:10 IST
Berlin has summoned Russia's ambassador following a notable escalation in hybrid activities such as disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and espionage, according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday.

The German authorities are expressing heightened concern over Russian hackers and spies, especially in the wake of Moscow's ongoing actions in Ukraine since 2022. German spokesperson Martin Giese stated that the Russian ambassador was called to the foreign office for consultations.

Attributing a recent cyberattack on German air traffic control to the Russian hacker group APT-28, Berlin also reported efforts to manipulate their elections this year linked to Storm-1516. The German government is contemplating diplomatic measures against these activities.

